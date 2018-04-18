In a democracy‚ nearly anyone can run for office. That's also the case in Zimbabwe‚ which is basking in new-found freedoms that have accompanied the end of Robert Mugabe's rule.

The upcoming elections are indicative of the more liberated climate that has followed Mugabe's military ouster in November last year. Election candidates include everyone from humble community activists to seasoned politicians.

One of the more colourful contenders has amused voters with his promises of women‚ cigarettes and beer. Arnold Mhazo of the Zimbabwe National Union (ZNU) party in his campaign poster offers the above and says: "Zimbabwe will never be a boring place again. Never!"

Before his campaign poster went viral‚ Mhazo was unknown. According to law in Zimbabwe‚ anyone can form a political party but the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) says to take part in an election they have to part with $1‚000 for the presidential election‚ parliamentary candidates $50 and local government $10. The money is paid as registration with the Nomination Court.

So far 115 political parties and hundreds of individuals have informed the ZEC of their intention to take part as election candidates.