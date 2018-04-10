There is a case for socialism in SA: Mbalula

Mbalula said the British had failed to honour what they had promised to Zanu PF‚ hence then president Robert Mugabe having had to embark on a “revolution” on the issue of land.

“Land must be redistributed. We had said willing seller‚ willing buyer but we could not produce [the] required results‚” he said.

He then urged all South Africans to abhor corruption.

“We should not wait for these people who wear blue T-shirts to be the ones telling us about the fight against corruption. Fighting against corruption begins with me and you. As members of the ANC we must never be found wanting in the fight against corruption. We must be in the forefront of that struggle.

“It must not be just free for all and people do corruption as if this is a banana republic. People simply eat as they like. We must stop that. It is us that must stop it‚” he said.

Mbalula then lamented the level of disrespect displayed between the young and the seniors in the ANC.

“I was disrespectful while I was the president of the ANC Youth League. I was disrespectful but I saw that this is not right. Let us not confuse militancy to disrespect. Let the senior people be answered by senior people [in the organisation]‚” he said.