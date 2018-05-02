Eloping not for the faint-hearted

The idea of eloping seems great on paper. You run away, get married, come back and live happily ever after.

But how realistic is it? Should you contemplate eloping and cutting out all the hoopla and expenses that come with a wedding?

Psychologist Shirley Masemola says in the black community especially, eloping may be frowned upon for a number of reasons - one of the most glaring being lobola.

"Eloping could mean that no lobola negotiations are done, and considering the cultural factors that will not be filtered in the decision to elope, and keeping in mind that eloping is done in secret, it certainly means that no lobola negotiations - just you and your fiance.