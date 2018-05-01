Prince Harry, George Clooney: Africa is the honeymoon spot of choice for celebs
It is no secret that Prince Harry has strong emotional ties to Africa, referring to the continent as a place “where he feels more like himself than anywhere else in the world”.
After two dates Harry whisked his soon to be bride off to Botswana, spending five nights camping under the African stars.
With their wedding only two weeks away now, it is unsurprising that the couple has been rumoured to have chosen Africa for their royal honeymoon.
According to Travel and Leisure, Harry and Meghan have chosen Namibia for their first holiday destination as husband and wife.
The couple will likely be staying at Hoanib Valley camp in Kaokoland, in North-western Namibia known for its mountains, sand dunes and huge expanses of desert.
The luxurious camp is also “the world’s only Africa-wide giraffe conservation organisation” and is in a prime position for spotting desert-adapted lions, elephants, rhino and more.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not the first and won’t be the last famous couple to honeymoon in our beautiful continent. Here are three other celebrity couples who honeymooned in Africa:
George and Amal Clooney
The power couple opted for the blue water and sandy beaches of the Seychelles over the loved safari for their African honeymoon. They chose to stay at the exclusive North Island resort, the perfect place to relax in privacy after the stress of their 2014 Venice wedding.
The resort is made up of eleven private villas, each with their own slice of beach, a pool and in-villa catering. Scuba diving, snorkeling, sailing and nature walks are some of the activities available in the untouched private paradise.
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Prepsolu
Following their wedding in Venice last year, the actress and her husband opted for a digital detox honeymoon in Africa.
The couple stayed at Hwange National Park camp in Zimbabwe, the largest park within the country. The couple also stayed in Abu camp in Botswana "a luxury camp that offers guests the once-in-a-lifetime chance to explore the African bush." Guests can participate in the daily care of the herd including mud bathing.
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich
The dancer and her hockey player husband journeyed to Kenya last year for an unforgettable honeymoon adventure. The pair stayed at Angama Mara safrai lodge which overlooks the famous Maasai Mara game reserve.
The luxury lodge opened in June 2015 and features 15 tented and glass-fronted suites, boasting amazing views of Africa's natural landscape and hot air balloons.