Prince Harry, George Clooney: Africa is the honeymoon spot of choice for celebs

It is no secret that Prince Harry has strong emotional ties to Africa, referring to the continent as a place “where he feels more like himself than anywhere else in the world”.

After two dates Harry whisked his soon to be bride off to Botswana, spending five nights camping under the African stars.

With their wedding only two weeks away now, it is unsurprising that the couple has been rumoured to have chosen Africa for their royal honeymoon.

According to Travel and Leisure, Harry and Meghan have chosen Namibia for their first holiday destination as husband and wife.

The couple will likely be staying at Hoanib Valley camp in Kaokoland, in North-western Namibia known for its mountains, sand dunes and huge expanses of desert.

The luxurious camp is also “the world’s only Africa-wide giraffe conservation organisation” and is in a prime position for spotting desert-adapted lions, elephants, rhino and more.