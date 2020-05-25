WhatsApp service to slash primary health care costs to under R95pm

When Dr Reinder Nauta, chair of the National HealthCare Group, first launched MediClub Premier in 2017, it was touted as a revolution in primary health care solutions.

For R162 per person per month, MediClub Premier not only offered employers affordable health care cover for employees, but the most comprehensive in this sector: access to a network of more than 3,000 doctors, all three major pathology labs, most radiologists, and medication from all the national pharmacy networks countrywide.

Now, with MediClub Connect, National HealthCare is again at the forefront of innovating health care cover. Working with mobile communications and chat commerce company Clickatell, National HealthCare has developed a product that provides all its members online interactive access to doctors and nurses on WhatsApp, physical consultations with doctors on referral, and all prescribed medication, for a maximum R95 per employee per month.

The benefits of this new initiative are manifold. Speedy diagnosis is not only critical to the psychological and physical wellbeing of employees, but represents a concrete saving to employers: according to estimates made by Stats SA, absenteeism costs the SA economy more than R12bn each year.

According to Mandla Moyo, National HealthCare’s financial director, some MediClub clients have reduced company absenteeism by as much as 37% since signing up in 2018, a saving that far outweighs the monthly cost of MediClub.

With the current Covid-19 requirements unlikely to blow over any time soon, and fear likely to increase absenteeism in its wake, providing an easy, accessible health care solution on WhatsApp can help address the critical issue of overcrowded state facilities, and the problem of social distancing when needing to see a doctor.