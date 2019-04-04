Your cellphone is weighing you down, obesity study finds

An obsession with digital devices could be making people fat - at least that's what researchers from Rice University in Texas believe.

A two-part study conducted with 132 people suggested that multi-tasking across technology platforms like phones, tablets and other portable devices was associated with an increased risk of obesity and higher food consumption.

In a report published in Brain Imaging and Behavior journal they said multi-tasking across devices had made people inclined to unhealthy habits including sitting for too long, surfing the web, checking messages or playing games while eating.

In the first part of the study, participants were asked to complete a questionnaire that measured their media multitasking and distractibility.