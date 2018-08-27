SA's birth rate shoots up.

South Africa's birth rate has increased 2.1% with a total of 989 318 births registered in 2017 compared to the 969 415 births in 2016.

According to the Recorded Live Births 2017 report released by statistician-general Risenga Maluleka in Pretoria on Monday, the majority of the births were those of boys at 460 774 against the birth of 425 725 girls. This resulted in the sex ratio of 102 to 100.

Gauteng accounted for the majority of births with 239 457. It was followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 197 913 births while Northern Cape and Free State recorded the least number of births with 24 395 and 50 130 respectively.