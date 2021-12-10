New Honor 50 smartphone gives you the tools you need for TikTok fame

Imagine you’re at the beach, admiring an evening sunset with stunning reds and oranges. You want to capture the moment so you take a few videos, but you’re struggling to find the right angle and you don’t have professional equipment, so the video quality isn’t high.

And that’s not all – the editing is so complicated that you end up posting an overexposed shot that fails to capture the beauty of what you witnessed, all while wishing you had a better phone for your vlogging needs. So many amazing moments are lost forever in this way.

Short-form videos have grown rapidly in popularity in recent years as millions of young people have started to vlog their travels, lifestyle and hobbies. Platforms like TikTok have only increased this desire, and already 85% of users spend their time watching, taking and sharing video. In fact, by 2022, more than 82% of internet traffic will be video-led content.

Even so, many consumers are put off by the difficulty in creating compelling video, the need for heavy camera equipment and limitations in editing software. But that is no longer the case with the new Honor 50 smartphone, which provides a one-take 5G vlogging experience.

The new device was created based on market research to be a go-to vlogging companion with an easy-to-use interface and advanced hardware and software.

Your own personal film crew

You no longer need to fumble with your smartphone to get the shot you want, or to have any previous knowledge of content creation. The Honor 50 is like having a film and editing crew in the palm of your hand to guide you through the entire process, from shooting and editing to posting online.

This device leads you step by step through advanced features that include six multi-video modes for any scenario and easy, one-stop vlog making. Unlike other smartphone brands that focus more on just their cameras, every element of the Honor 50 is crafted to break through the most common challenges that users face.

Imagine you have an idea for a great video to show the world where you live, but you feel limited because of the equipment you have. The Honor 50 solves this issue with six filming modes that use different combinations of the front and back cameras simultaneously.

Or suppose you’re having dinner with a friend and want to shoot the moment your extravagant desserts arrive. With the front/rear camera, you only need to prop up the Honor 50 and it will film both of your reactions at the same time.

How about if you are working on your yoga but aren’t sure if you’re doing the positions correctly? The rear/rear mode provides a wide and closer view simultaneously so you can shoot your workout and send it to your instructor to check your form.

Making editing easy

Let’s not forget the most time-consuming creator challenge: editing. The Honor 50 simplifies this process with nine story mode templates. Each mode is set to a certain lifestyle story, with guided scenes and copyright-free music so you can follow the Honor 50 story templates or branch out and confidently create your own. It also features a beauty mode and can capture photos from video, enabling users to quickly upload thumbnails for their videos.

These modes would not be as effective without the Honor 50’s outstanding quad camera set-up. If you’ve ever felt your vlogging is being held back because your smartphone camera is not powerful enough, that is no longer a concern. The Honor 50 includes a 108MP main camera that supports high resolution and 6X zoom for videos, so you can shoot in clarity from a distance in 4K. There is also an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP bokeh camera and a 2MP macro camera. A 32MP, 90-degree wide-angle camera on the front of the phone lets you capture more people and scenery in videos, making it ideal for establishing shots.

A frustration for many vloggers is that most smartphones with powerful cameras are limited by their battery power. The Honor 50 has a large battery that supports the 66W Supercharge function, so you can power from 3% to 70% in just 20 minutes with the original charger and charging cables.

With its powerful camera set-up and features, its long battery life and a stunning display, the Honor 50 is the ideal choice for vloggers old and new. All you have to do is find something that catches your eye and start shooting. It’s as simple as that.

For more information, visit www.hihonor.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

This article was paid for by Honor.