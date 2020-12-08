A taste of paradise with the new Toi Moi spirit coolers

Chill Beverages, home to the popular Score energy drink and Fitch & Leedes’ range of bespoke mixers, has brought the exotic taste of paradise to market with the launch of the new range of Toi Moi spirit coolers.

Inspired by some of the world’s most beautiful tropical islands, the Toi Moi range is bursting with exotic fruit flavours — juicy Watermelon, refreshing Grapefruit, Pineapple and distinctive Passion Fruit.

“The spirit cooler trend among the millennials, the second-largest generation in SA, continues to grow, and we feel the new range of Toi Moi spirit coolers will capture this market’s taste for adventure. Toi Moi, meaning you and me, is all about escapism, freedom, friendship, connection and the love of sharing all this with great friends. It is made for those you-and-me moments,” says brand manager Limise Mxatule.

The flavours are matched by bold, colourful packaging and a graphic logo design inspired by the symbols of sea and water. The cheeky campaign statement of “Do Not Disturb” is the perfect sign-off to the you-and-me moments positioning, and promises to capture the imagination of young, fun-loving adults.

Toi Moi comes in four flavour variants — Toi Moi Watermelon, Toi Moi Grapefruit, Toi Moi Pineapple and Toi Moi Passion Fruit — and is packaged in 275ml bottles with 4.5% alcohol/volume Toi Moi will be available in-store this festive season, so be prepared to enjoy the most adventurous spirit cooler around.

Visit www.chillbev.co.za to find out more about the range of Toi Moi spirit coolers.

This article was paid for by Toi Moi SA.