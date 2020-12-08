WATCH | The natural hair advocate untangling stigma and instilling self-love

Through this initiative, Bocks offers workshops where girls are taught how to nurture their hair.

“The best hair is healthy hair,” she says. Untangling harmful perceptions, Bocks is sending lies about cultural identity down the drain and helping youth embrace themselves.

As well as practical know-how, the girls are equipped with the emotional tools to bolster their self-esteem.

“I want the next generation to love their hair,” Bocks says. She’s empowering her community to celebrate their hair as it is – a glorious crown.

“You don’t have to pretend to be someone else,” Bocks says. “Just be you.”