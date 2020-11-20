Soweto Festival Expo goes back home

The Soweto Festival Expo has gone back home to mark its 37th year anniversary

The events leading up to the main festival at Nasrec will be taking place within the south western townships to give residents a chance to showcase their skills and promote their businesses.

"We wanted people from Soweto to be the ones who benefit from this; from the woman selling food in the street to the artists and business owners," said Lennox Zama Qambi, Director of the Soweto Festival Expo.

The festival kicked off with live performances on Saturday at Sakhumzi Restaurant on Vilakazi Street. Maponya Mall is the next venue this weekend with the film festival that will run from 22 - 25 November.

"We are launching the Soweto film office where all aspiring filmmakers can get help. Filmmakers from Ghana, Nigeria and other parts of the continent will be at Maponya mall, Ster-kinekor to share skills. People will learn how to write scripts and what it takes takes to make a successful film or television production," Qambi said.

Virtual links will be provided for those who cannot attend the sessions due to Covid-19 protocols which will be followed.

The 27th to 28th will focus on theatre.

The Maskandi vs Jazz festival will take place on the 28th at Jabavu stadium. There will also be a soccer tournament between local teams.

Soweto 7 Colours on the 29th will be a combination of everything from arts and craft, comedy to fashion and food.

The Food and Bev Festival will take place for 4 days, beginning on December 1.

The Soweto awards, started by former Sowetan editor Aggrey Klaaste, to celebrate and honor community builders in the area will be held on the evening of December 4.

The winners are nominated and voted for by members of the public.

All these events lead up to the Soweto Family day which will be on December 5 at the Nasrec Expo Centre.