Good Life

Humble spud a gift that keeps giving

Versatile potatoes the king of all vegetables

17 November 2020 - 09:36
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

Growing up we had a saying in my neighbourhood that involved potatoes. To express that someone was living the best life, we would always say "Kwa[insert surname] badla izambane lika pondo". This basically means that that family can afford the best things in life.  Another saying literally meant that the potato is the king of all vegetables because it is so versatile. In fact, I know a young woman who will not eat a potato to this day because of the many different ways her mother would dish up the vegetables.

If you want it fried, mashed, boiled, you name it; the humble potato can do it...

