Gumtree prepares for SA’s biggest spring clean with ‘Declutterthon’

According to the online classifieds site, there was an impressive number of items listed between September and mid-October 2019. But now, thanks to the global pandemic and its economic impact, locals are more motivated than ever to sell things they no longer need.

“While spring cleaning is no new phenomenon, the urgency to sell unwanted items certainly is,” says Estelle Nagel, Gumtree SA brand marketing manager. “Money is tighter than ever for most. At the same time, we’ve never spent so much time at home — and we’ve been scrutinising our spaces.”

Gumtree expects the number of items listed on their site to rise above 1.1-million between September and mid-October 2020.

Some top-selling household items on Gumtree and their average price:

Bed sets and mattresses: R3,000+

Wardrobes and dressers: R2,000+

Couches: R2,000+

Compactums: R2,000+

Camping cots: R1,000+

Stoves: R800+

Fridges: R1,500+

Dishwashers: R1,000+

Braai stands: R1,000+

Lawnmowers: R1,000+

Garden sheds: R5,000+

“While the numbers are there, we appreciate that it’s not always easy letting go. So, we decided to launch the Gumtree Declutterthon as a way for South Africans to get rid of unwanted items for a chance to win big,” says Nagel.

Every post added on Gumtree between September 17 and November 12 2020 gives you a play on a game board where a share of R100,000 in instant prizes is up for grabs.

If that’s not enough, the participant who lists the most items on Gumtree during the Declutterthon will be rewarded with the R50,000 grand prize at the end of the campaign.

“We’re happy to be able to provide a platform where people can get rid of the stuff taking up space in their homes and in their minds,” says Nagel. “And we have no doubt that a good spring clean is just what the country needs to end the year off right.”

This article was paid for by Gumtree.