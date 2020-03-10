Rally to READ gets village school children excited about books

Lisanda Ntimba from Nkambeni village near Hazyview in Mpumalanga is now the pride of her school in writing and reciting poems after reading books daily.

Lisanda, 11, on Saturday morning wowed her fellow pupils, teachers and visitors who came to deliver the annual reading materials by the READ educational programme, Rally to READ, at her school.

In a celebration ceremony at the school, Lisanda recited a poem that tells a story of how reading has empowered her in public speaking, reading and understanding her academic studies.

The grade 6 pupil said she has improved her reading and spelling after she got access to a variety of reading material and classroom mini-libraries that have been given to over 10 schools in her village and surrounding villages for the second year by the Rally to READ sponsored by Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

Dressed in her Swazi traditional fashionable gear, Lisanda spoke to Sowetan in the presence of her school teacher on Saturday morning.

"I recite my poems from the African literature books, and by compiling my own. My poems are inspired by my life in the village and my culture," said Lisanda.