Stand a chance to win a pram worth 20k

The Baby Show is coming to South Africa.

With a 15-year stint in the United Kingdom, The Baby Show will, for the first time, be held in the country at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre between September 28 and 30.

The organisers are expecting atleast 15 000 people to attend the fun-filled event covering all children related issues including pregnancy and childcare.

The event is aimed at parents-to-be, and parents with children aged 0-4. Parents can look forward to seeing Australian research associate Dr Danielle Prime discussing medical research into human milk and get to meet an expert giving tips on 'sleep saving', talks about fatherhood, surrogacy and being a single dad.

There will be different stages for different brands such as Pampers, Pick n Pay Baby Club which will be MC'd Letshego Zulu and radio DJ Rozanne McKensie where toddler fashion and accessories among others will be showcased.

There will also be a maternity market, #SportscarTogether presented by Porsche, feeding bottles company Tommee Tippe will also be talking about the feeding journey.

____________________________________________

Born Fabulous, who will be taking part at The Baby Show, and SowetanLIVE are giving away a pram worth R19 999.

The giveaway is in conjunction with The Baby Show #MeetUp sponsored by Pampers.

Born Fabulous is South Africa’s exclusive high-end baby products provider and stock premium brands like Stokke, Buggaboo, BabyZen to name a few.

Terms and conditions:

- Winners will be contacted by The Baby Show.

- Tiso Blackstar Group employees or their family members may not enter