Coetzee's character given extended life

Award-winning author Nthikeng Mohlele never imagined that his fascination with a character from a 1980s novel would blossom into his fifth literary offering.

Mohlele picked up the pen from where acclaimed South African author JM Coetzee left off by orchestrating the evolution of a character from Coetzee's classic titled The Life and Times of Michael K.

Birthed from Coetzee's book, Mohlele's novel is simply titled Michael K.

In a recent interview with the Sowetan, Mohlele recalled how he first encountered Coetzee's work as a varsity student during 1995.

Fascinated by the wartime character who has little regard for food and falls into unusually long spells of sleep, Mohlele went on to read Coetzee's book 30 times in 15 years.

But it never occurred to him that one day he would write a novel paying homage to Coetzee's work.

"It was an organic growth of artistic pursuit. I never consciously planned to do that," Mohlele said.