It’s a wrap - Guinness world record set in Soweto with world's longest line of sandwiches

"It's a wrap." That was the final announcement as Sowetan residents on Saturday watched more than 4km of sandwich makers break a Guinness world record when they made the globe's longest sandwich.

Stretching a whopping 4.43km‚ the sandwich was made up of 8‚100 50cm baguettes‚ 2‚600kg of grated cheese and 800kg of lettuce.

The previous record was set in Spain in 2013‚ with a sandwich whose breadcrumbs led a trail of 3.86km.

Constructed by Clover‚ who used Saturday's event to launch its Cream O'Naise mayonnaise‚ South Africa has ensured that the world's good old traditional sandwich will never be looked at in the same way again.