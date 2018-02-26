MTN, Vodacom lock horns over contract

Telecommunications giants MTN and Vodacom are in a bitter legal war over a Transnet tender worth millions of rands.

The two corporate heavyweights have locked horns over a contract to supply Transnet employees with cellphones, airtime and data.

Now MTN has gone to court to interdict the parastatal from finalising the appointment of its rival, claiming that the process was not fair.

According to an affidavit deposed by MTN general manager for enterprise sales Aluwani Mpho Mphelo, the firm was disqualified from the bid after allegedly failing to complete pricing schedules as demanded by Transnet in bidding for the tender.

However, the company said the disqualification came as a shock because there was no change in how they filled their pricing schedule compared to 2015 when they won the project at Transnet.

The papers indicate that MTN challenged the outcome of the bid adjudication committee by registering a complaint and an application to review the decision to disqualify it with the Transnet procurement ombudsman.

However, the body ruled against MTN, instructing the state-owned entity to proceed with the tender, much to the disappointment of the network provider.

Also central to MTN's application are allegations it made against Vodacom and Transnet, claiming that they both reneged on their promise to wait for the outcome of the review application before finalising Vodacom's appointment as a successful bidder of the tender.

MTN claimed in its papers that the two companies secretly signed an agreement confirming Vodacom as the new service provider of mobile voice and data solutions at Transnet.