Gospel sensation Sneziey Msomi on stage in Durban: book tickets now

Gospel sensation Sneziey Msomi is celebrating the success of her latest EP, Sibonga Umusa, with a captivating performance on April 26 at The Station Urban Event Space in her hometown of Durban.

Released through Gallo Music, the nine-track EP features a compelling live rendition of the artist's 2020 breakthrough title track, Izulu, which earned her a South African Music Awards nomination.

Speaking of the inspiration behind Sibonga Umusa, Msomi says: “This is me exalting God and the grace he showed in my life. When I write music, it comes as a conversation with God. The melody goes with the words that I say to God.”

Needless to say, the songstress is sure to deliver a soul-stirring performance during her upcoming concert, where she'll be performing with an electrifying live band. She'll also joined on stage by a surprise guest, whose identity will be revealed closer to the time.

Tickets for this unmissable event — hosted with the support of Vuma FM, Fitch & Leedes and Trace Gospel — are priced at R300 per person. Don't miss out: book yours now at Webtickets.

This article was sponsored by Gallo Music.