Gospel sensation Sneziey Msomi on stage in Durban: book tickets now
The soul-stirring songstress will deliver the inaugural live performance of her latest EP, 'Sibonga Umusa', at an unmissable concert on April 26
Gospel sensation Sneziey Msomi is celebrating the success of her latest EP, Sibonga Umusa, with a captivating performance on April 26 at The Station Urban Event Space in her hometown of Durban.
Released through Gallo Music, the nine-track EP features a compelling live rendition of the artist's 2020 breakthrough title track, Izulu, which earned her a South African Music Awards nomination.
Speaking of the inspiration behind Sibonga Umusa, Msomi says: “This is me exalting God and the grace he showed in my life. When I write music, it comes as a conversation with God. The melody goes with the words that I say to God.”
Needless to say, the songstress is sure to deliver a soul-stirring performance during her upcoming concert, where she'll be performing with an electrifying live band. She'll also joined on stage by a surprise guest, whose identity will be revealed closer to the time.
Tickets for this unmissable event — hosted with the support of Vuma FM, Fitch & Leedes and Trace Gospel — are priced at R300 per person. Don't miss out: book yours now at Webtickets.
This article was sponsored by Gallo Music.