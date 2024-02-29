SPOTLIGHT | 'Dune' closes a chapter; local thriller streams on Prime; upcoming releases previewed

This week’s Spotlight episode shines a light on the epic culmination of the Dune saga in cinemas, a perfectly themed film to stream leading up to Human Rights Day later in March, and a peek at some tentpole cinema releases.

The wait is over as the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s SF action-adventure Dune arrives in cinemas, and on IMAX and 4DX. Follow Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen in Dune: Part Two. Stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem reprise their roles from part one, with a host of additions including Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Lea Seydoux. Don’t miss Spotlight’s coverage of the local advance screening.

In an era of manufactured reality and news, new local film Death Of A Whistleblower examine SA’s struggle over capture of the country’s military assets and the corruption of leaders profiteering from the illicit trade in military hardware and chemical weaponry. This sets off a devastating rot at the core of the nation. Director Ian Gabriel skilfully frames the fractured political and social landscape with this thriller.

The film, now available to stream on Prime Video, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2023 and is featured at the Johannesburg Film Festival. It stars award-winning Noxolo Dlamini in the lead role with co-stars Irshaad Ally, Deon Coetzee and s’Thandiwe Kgoroge.

Don’t miss a first look at trailers for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (March 29), the locally shot Boy Kills World (April 26) and next week’s release, the horror Imaginary, which casts doubt on your every imaginary childhood friend. We also feature the Johannesburg Film Festival opening night.