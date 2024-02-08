SPOTLIGHT | 'The Holdovers' opens; Marley biography for Valentine's; 'Dune: Part One' jogs memories ahead of part two

This week’s Spotlight episode looks in on the glamorous South African stars at the relaunch of Showmax, as well as the 66th Grammy Awards in LA. Don’t miss the month of love’s cinema release for Valentine’s Day, and we highlight another Oscar awards contender launching this week.

The release of Dune: Part 2 in cinemas is fast approaching (March 1), so don’t miss the opportunity to refresh your memory with a rescreening of Dune: Part 1 about Paul Atreides’s noble family, embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy’s most valuable commodity, a drug called spice, on the desert planet Arrakis. Dune: Part 1 (2021) re-releases on IMAX screens from February 9. This multiple award-winning science fiction action adventure is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Blade Runner 2049, Arrival) with an ensemble cast including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, among others.

The Holdovers has been nominated for five Academy Awards, and is already the owner of two Golden Globes (best actor; best supporting actress), and a variety of other accolades. This new cinema release is from contemporary satirical director Alexander Payne (Sideways, The Descendants).

This heartfelt comedy centres on a strict teacher babysitting a handful of students over Christmas break. He forms an unlikely bond with a brainy but emotionally damaged troublemaking student, and the school’s head cook, a woman who has just lost a son in the Vietnam War. Starring Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the film is on at selected cinemas.

The month of love has the perfect offering for Valentine’s Day (February 14) at cinemas. In Bob Marley One Love discover the legend behind legendary songs such as Could You Be Loved, No Woman No Cry, Sun is Shining and more. The life and times of beloved Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley is a thoughtful and inspiring release at cinemas. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard, Monsters and Men), it has Kingsley Ben-adir in the title role, alongside Lashana Lynch, James Norton and others.