SPOTLIGHT | 'Madame Web' in cinemas; Trevor Noah hosts SA comedy series on Prime; local true-crime on Showmax
Dakota Johnson stars as a paramedic with gifts in a Spider-Man Universe film; local celebs and comedians try to out-funny each other; and the serial killer cases of SA's first criminal profiler are dramatised in 'Catch Me A Killer'
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
This week’s Spotlight episode hosts a web of destruction and chaos from Marvel, Mzansi’s funniest celebrities and comedians coming together on Prime Video, and a gripping look at SA’s first criminal profiler in a true crime series.
On at cinemas and IMAX is Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comics character. It is the fourth film in the Spider-Man Universe. Paramedic Cassandra Webb is forced to confront revelations about her past when she discovers her ever-strengthening gift of clairvoyance. It stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Emma Roberts. This is a fun-filled superhero action cinema outing for fans.
Last One Laughing South Africa launches on Prime Video as SA's first unscripted comedy series, hosted by Trevor Noah. It locks down 10 of Mzansi’s favourite comedians and entertainers who try to make each other laugh. Look out for Spotlight’s segment at the launch event, including interviews with Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe Dumbuza, Mojak, Jason Goliath and more.
Streaming on Showmax is Catch Me A Killer, a new local true-crime series based on the famous eponymous memoir by Micki Pistorius who is best known as SA’s first criminal profiler. The series trace her highs and lows as a newly qualified forensic psychologist in the 1990s, who revolutionised the patriarchal SAPS investigations team to successfully track down SA’s most feared killers, including The Station Strangler, The Cleveland Killer and Stewart ‘Boetie Boer’ Wilken.
It stars English actress Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess, Ramsay Bolton's lover Myranda in Game of Thrones) as Pistorius. Gripping and addictive, new episodes drop every Wednesday on a bigger and better Showmax platform.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: Showmax vouchers up for grabs
This week we’re giving away 3-month vouchers for Showmax.
To stand in line to win, answer the competition questions via the Spotlight Facebook page, and DM your answers and contact details by February 22 2024.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.