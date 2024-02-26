Legendary commentator Baba Mthethwa has embarked on a campaign to unearth SA’s next sportscasters after unveiling the "Nayi le Voice" initiative in Kagiso, West Rand, at the weekend.
“This campaign is driven towards unearthing the next generation of sports commentators with a focus on polishing gems from townships, informal settlements and hostels in the country,” Mthethwa said in a statement.
“Not only is sports broadcasting and journalism my passion, but it is also an opportunity to find the next great voice in SA. From my discoveries, the next Thabo Kofas, Aubrey Motloungs, Mthuthuzi Scotts ... are in our townships and informal settlements of SA waiting for opportunities like this to be available so that their talents can be polished.”
The first search will begin this weekend in Gauteng, where it will focus on Kagiso, Soweto, Mohlakeng, Tembisa, Vaal and Tshwane communities.
Next on the list will be North West, Northern Cape, Free State, Limpopo, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
Each region will have 25 winners, with five winners who will represent their provinces in the national finals later in the year. Final details, venues and dates of this microphone battle will be revealed later. This competition is open to male and female entrants who are between the ages of 18 and 35.
“I thank the support from local communities in different destinations that I have visited around the country who have been motivating me to make sure that this ‘Nayi le Voice’ initiative is brought to life.
“I have received motivation from the West Rand District Municipality, Mogale City Local Municipality as well as the Kagiso township community for ensuring that this launch becomes a resounding success,” Mthethwa said.
Veteran broadcaster starts search for new talent
Mthethwa hopes to unearth diamonds in hostels and townships
Image: Gallo Images/ Lefty Shivambu
