Actor Mona Monyane believes that new Joburg Theatre production, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf, will be therapeutic and offer hope to many in a country where gender-based violence and rape are rife and the rate of suicide is high.
The play, which is based on stories told by African-American writer Ntozake Shange of women who have gone through pain and hardship but manage to get their strength back.
While the story has been adapted many times internationally, Monyane says the South African version has twists.
“As black South African women, we’ve slowly started to find our voices over the years and our own movements where we no longer want to suffer in silence.
“I think with this play, people will get to see that they are not alone in their suffering and that they are seen. Most importantly, that there’s hope at the end of the rainbow,” she said.
Describing her character in the play, Monyane says she plays “every woman”.
“Previously, it may have been clear who all these women are but in here we are playing into this idea that all of these women embody one woman,” she says.
“People can learn how to be resilient and sensitive but also how to find their inner strength to overcome adversity.”
Monyane takes centre stage in powerful production addressing GBV
Actress says she borrowed from her own experiences to bring the character to life
Image: Supplied
Monyane who has previously worked with the play’s director, James Ngcobo, says she was called in last week to step in after one of the original cast members, actor Lerato Mvelase, had to leave the production after receiving an international opportunity.
“I agreed to join the cast because I love black women and I advocate for them,” she said.
Having been on a healing journey herself, Monyane says she borrowed from her own emotional experiences to bring the character to life.
The former Muvhango actress admits that compared to television, theatre roles are more challenging and much more raw but says it was nothing new to her as she is theatre trained and qualified.
Image: Supplied
Ngcobo leads the creative team, including musical director Mandla Mkaba, choreographer Lulu Mlangeni, lighting designer Enos Ramaroko, audio visual specialists Jurgen Meekel and Andrea Rolfes, as well as accent coach Yewande James.
“Joburg Theatre enriches the community through set-works, nurturing young talents, and inspiring future artists. Productions like For Colored Girls showcase our commitment to creating a transformative environment where creativity thrives,” says Ngcobo, Joburg City Theatres artistic director.
Other members of the cast include Refilwe Modiselle, Swankie Mafoko, Thuto Gaasenwe, Siphesihle Ndaba, Danica Jones, Boitumelo Lesejane and Siobhan King.
The 95-minute-long play opens at the Joburg Theatre on February 16 and is set to run until March 23.
magadlam@sowetan.co.za
