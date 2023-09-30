IN PICS | SA musos shine at the Joy of Jazz
Music lovers came out in their numbers to enjoy the first night of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz that kicked off at the Sandton Convention Center in Johannesburg on Friday.
The two-day international event got off to a great start with singer Amu Faku attracting both the young and old with her performance on the Mbira stage, wrapping it up with her hit, Asibe Happy, which had everyone on their feet.
Buhlebendalo Mda came in after Faku with an all-female band and dazzled attendees by opening her performance with burning imphepho and lighting a white candle. With Aus Tebza on bass, the girls killed it, ending off on a high note with Brenda Fassie’s, Too Late for Mama.
Guitarist Ernie Smith, who was staged at Dinaledi, honoured his promise to his fans by performing some golden oldies mixed in with more contemporary sounds.
At the Conga stage, Alexander Beets Quintet came on and really whet the appetite of serious jazz enthusiasts with their smooth melodies that had people clapping along.
Other musicians who kept jazz lovers dancing were Billy Monama who presented a Tribute to Allen Kwela and Herbie Tsoaeli with his African Time Jazz Assembly.
The highlight of the night went to Zonke Dikana and Andreas Vollenweider. Dikana packed the Mbira to capacity and had everyone on their feet including journalists, who put their pens and notebooks away to dance to her music.
Vollenweider filled the Dinaledi to the brim with some standing while others elected to sit on the floor and enjoy his music. When Vollenweider came on stage, he did not disappoint, as he featured South African talent that included Ayanda Nhlangothi, Vusi Nhlapo and Vuyo Tshuma on vocals.
The singer who spoke to Sowetanlive just before his performance said: “It is wonderful to be back again in SA. What is great about being here is that my motto in life is joy of life and I am performing at Standard Bank Joy of Jazz. In other words, I am here to enjoy the joy of life. I am looking forward to share my life and my experiences through music with the people of South Africa.”
About the young people that he performed with, the legend said: “I play with [a] wonderful band, and I have been playing with them for over 10 years. For our performance, we will collaborate with talented artists like Ayanda, Vusi and Vuyo who are amazing.”
Five-time Grammy award-winning artist Robert Glasper came on stage with his band and presented what he is known for. He was welcomed on stage with screams, with people showing excitement. Izinkabi Zezwe Reframed featuring Ndabo Zulu and Linda Sikhakhane on horn presented a unique concept at Mbira stage.
On Saturday, the music continues with the likes of Zoe Modiga, Nduduzo Makhathini Trio, Hugh Masekela Band, Langa Mavuso and Samething Soweto, Robert Glasper and many more.