IN PICS | SA musos shine at the Joy of Jazz

Vollenweider filled the Dinaledi to the brim with some standing while others elected to sit on the floor and enjoy his music. When Vollenweider came on stage, he did not disappoint, as he featured South African talent that included Ayanda Nhlangothi, Vusi Nhlapo and Vuyo Tshuma on vocals.

The singer who spoke to Sowetanlive just before his performance said: “It is wonderful to be back again in SA. What is great about being here is that my motto in life is joy of life and I am performing at Standard Bank Joy of Jazz. In other words, I am here to enjoy the joy of life. I am looking forward to share my life and my experiences through music with the people of South Africa.”

About the young people that he performed with, the legend said: “I play with [a] wonderful band, and I have been playing with them for over 10 years. For our performance, we will collaborate with talented artists like Ayanda, Vusi and Vuyo who are amazing.”