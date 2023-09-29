Ernie Smith promises Joy of Jazz fans an ‘unforgettable music experience’

Guitar maestro Ernie Smith promises music lovers an unforgettable music experience when he gets on stage at this year’s Standard Bank Joy of Jazz taking place in Sandton from tonight.
Smith will kick-start the festival officially at 7pm, and he is among the local and international stars who will be entertaining music lovers at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg for two days.
Born in Wentworth in Durban, the man who has been in the industry for years, has promised to present a set that will take music lovers back to when his career started. Smith who dropped his debut album in 2001 Child of the Light that won a South African Music Award (Sama) and a Kora Award has expressed his outmost gratitude to be part of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.
“In my set they can expect sounds from home from KwaZulu-Natal and sounds which speak to who I am. I will be playing some of my old songs and adding a few new ones. But my set will be inter-play, with a lot of interaction during the show. I want people to just come as they are to have fun and dance to the sounds. Music is about heritage and celebrating each other’s cultures. Coming out of Covid-19, we still pinch ourselves whenever we get the chance to perform.”
“Playing at the Joy of Jazz is definitely a big honour for me because it is one the platforms that gives people a taste of what jazz is. Every time I am performing at any festival, I feel like I am representing all South Africans as much as I am in SA. I guess the feeling of playing the music and people listening to it is what gives me the idea. I am excited to see this year’s line-up, which is a balance of both young and established artists.
"I am excited that there will also be a Bra Hugh Masekela tribute, he is a legend. I would love to watch Andrea Vollenweider, but I won’t be able because I have a flight to catch. I have another show in Cape Town on Saturday and next week I am heading to New Orleans, US for a show.
Over two days, music lovers will be treated to the best music across four stages (Conga, Mbira, Dinaledi and Jazz Lounge) inside the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton.
Dinaledi stage which is the grand stage of the festival, will be headlined by Grammy award-winning Swiss harpist Andreas Vollenweider and Friends (Ayanda Nhlangothi, Vusi Nhlapo and Vuyo Tshuma on vocals). The stage will also feature SA trumpeter, and composer, Marcus Wyatt and Ernie Smith.
At Conga stage, Grammy winner, pianist and composer Robert Glasper will headline alongside a league of contemporary jazz giants respected in straight ahead jazz and their foray into other genres. Alexander Beets’ Quintet with pianist Miguel Rodriguez, bassist Marius Beets, drummer Sven Rozier and tenor man Lucas Santana will also be performing. The quintet will present a blend of swing, ballads, standards and originals, drenched in verve of contemporary jazz.
As part of a series of specially curated tribute performances, guitarist Billy Monama will pay tribute to Allen Kwela. Monama will be joined by Mimi Mtshali who will bring the voice of the late Sibongile Khumalo to life. The performance will take place at Conga stage.
Another performance that music lovers can look forward to, at Conga stage is a special tribute by Hugh Masekela Band featuring Leeroy Sauls, Godfrey Mgcina, Fana Zulu, Cameron Ward, Johan Mthethwa, Sydney Mavundla, Percy Mbonani, Mluleki Chuma and Selema Mokgothi on vocals.
Still at Conga, fans can expect the amazingly gifted vocalist and song-stylist, Zoe Modiga. Bassist and composer Herbie Tsoaeli will present Bassline – a project in tribute to the late legendary bassist and jazz pioneer Johnny Dyani. The tribute will feature contemporary bass kings, Viwe Mkizwana and Dalusi Ndlazi. Titi Lozipho will pay tribute to the late singer and composer Gloria Bosman and McCoy Mrubata and Brasskap will ascend the Joy of Jazz stage.
Nduduzo Makhathini Trio with Cuban drummer Francisco Mela, and bassist Zwelakhe-Duma, Bell Le Pere featuring Omagugu Makhathini is another gem at this year’s Joy of Jazz.
For those who are always up for dancing, there will be fun galore at Mbira stage. This is where the Afro-pop/soul artists will be sharing the platform. The line-up includes Zonke, Buhle Bendalo of the soil fame, Max-Hoba, Ami Faku, Langa Mavuso, Samthing Soweto and Simphiwe Dana.
iNkabi Zezwe Reframed, which is made up of Big Zulu and Sjava featuring Sama award-wining trumpeter Ndabo Zulu and the current Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz (SBYA), Linda Sikhakhane will present a new music concept.
At Lounge Jazz Market, radio presenter Nothemba Madumo will feature percussionist, Thomas Dyani, along with Marumo Femme, Mammello and Kopano.
Ernie Smith promises Joy of Jazz fans an ‘unforgettable music experience’
SA-born jazz maestro says playing at the show is a big honour
Image: Tebogo Letsie
Guitar maestro Ernie Smith promises music lovers an unforgettable music experience when he gets on stage at this year’s Standard Bank Joy of Jazz taking place in Sandton from tonight.
Smith will kick-start the festival officially at 7pm, and he is among the local and international stars who will be entertaining music lovers at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg for two days.
Born in Wentworth in Durban, the man who has been in the industry for years, has promised to present a set that will take music lovers back to when his career started. Smith who dropped his debut album in 2001 Child of the Light that won a South African Music Award (Sama) and a Kora Award has expressed his outmost gratitude to be part of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.
“In my set they can expect sounds from home from KwaZulu-Natal and sounds which speak to who I am. I will be playing some of my old songs and adding a few new ones. But my set will be inter-play, with a lot of interaction during the show. I want people to just come as they are to have fun and dance to the sounds. Music is about heritage and celebrating each other’s cultures. Coming out of Covid-19, we still pinch ourselves whenever we get the chance to perform.”
“Playing at the Joy of Jazz is definitely a big honour for me because it is one the platforms that gives people a taste of what jazz is. Every time I am performing at any festival, I feel like I am representing all South Africans as much as I am in SA. I guess the feeling of playing the music and people listening to it is what gives me the idea. I am excited to see this year’s line-up, which is a balance of both young and established artists.
"I am excited that there will also be a Bra Hugh Masekela tribute, he is a legend. I would love to watch Andrea Vollenweider, but I won’t be able because I have a flight to catch. I have another show in Cape Town on Saturday and next week I am heading to New Orleans, US for a show.
Over two days, music lovers will be treated to the best music across four stages (Conga, Mbira, Dinaledi and Jazz Lounge) inside the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton.
Dinaledi stage which is the grand stage of the festival, will be headlined by Grammy award-winning Swiss harpist Andreas Vollenweider and Friends (Ayanda Nhlangothi, Vusi Nhlapo and Vuyo Tshuma on vocals). The stage will also feature SA trumpeter, and composer, Marcus Wyatt and Ernie Smith.
At Conga stage, Grammy winner, pianist and composer Robert Glasper will headline alongside a league of contemporary jazz giants respected in straight ahead jazz and their foray into other genres. Alexander Beets’ Quintet with pianist Miguel Rodriguez, bassist Marius Beets, drummer Sven Rozier and tenor man Lucas Santana will also be performing. The quintet will present a blend of swing, ballads, standards and originals, drenched in verve of contemporary jazz.
As part of a series of specially curated tribute performances, guitarist Billy Monama will pay tribute to Allen Kwela. Monama will be joined by Mimi Mtshali who will bring the voice of the late Sibongile Khumalo to life. The performance will take place at Conga stage.
Another performance that music lovers can look forward to, at Conga stage is a special tribute by Hugh Masekela Band featuring Leeroy Sauls, Godfrey Mgcina, Fana Zulu, Cameron Ward, Johan Mthethwa, Sydney Mavundla, Percy Mbonani, Mluleki Chuma and Selema Mokgothi on vocals.
Still at Conga, fans can expect the amazingly gifted vocalist and song-stylist, Zoe Modiga. Bassist and composer Herbie Tsoaeli will present Bassline – a project in tribute to the late legendary bassist and jazz pioneer Johnny Dyani. The tribute will feature contemporary bass kings, Viwe Mkizwana and Dalusi Ndlazi. Titi Lozipho will pay tribute to the late singer and composer Gloria Bosman and McCoy Mrubata and Brasskap will ascend the Joy of Jazz stage.
Nduduzo Makhathini Trio with Cuban drummer Francisco Mela, and bassist Zwelakhe-Duma, Bell Le Pere featuring Omagugu Makhathini is another gem at this year’s Joy of Jazz.
For those who are always up for dancing, there will be fun galore at Mbira stage. This is where the Afro-pop/soul artists will be sharing the platform. The line-up includes Zonke, Buhle Bendalo of the soil fame, Max-Hoba, Ami Faku, Langa Mavuso, Samthing Soweto and Simphiwe Dana.
iNkabi Zezwe Reframed, which is made up of Big Zulu and Sjava featuring Sama award-wining trumpeter Ndabo Zulu and the current Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz (SBYA), Linda Sikhakhane will present a new music concept.
At Lounge Jazz Market, radio presenter Nothemba Madumo will feature percussionist, Thomas Dyani, along with Marumo Femme, Mammello and Kopano.
Music student Kelebogile Motsumi offered the chance of a lifetime
Billy Monama to pay tribute to icon Allen Kwela
Tribute to Gloria Bosman will be a trip down memory lane – Titi Luzipo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos