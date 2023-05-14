Fresh from quitting Diep City, actor Thandeka Dawn King will now star in the new e.tv telenovela Isitha – The Enemy.
The show replaces The Black Door which was the talk of the town because of its raunchy scenes and ends on May 19.
Isitha – The Enemy, a new production by Black Brain Pictures, starts on May 21. In the show, King will be acting alongside Sipho Ndlovu, who acted in The Wife; Khanyisani Khwesa, who was on Vula Vala; and Thobani Nzuza from The Black Door.
Isitha – The Enemy is a spin-off series that follows the Sokhulu family that features in the ground-breaking series The Black Door. The new show continues the tale of the Sokhulus’ struggles to keep their family together in the face of adversity as new challenges and new rivals come onto the scene.
Creator and creative director at Black Brain, Mandla N, said: “We can’t wait for viewers to see how this new chapter delves deeper into the world of the Sokhulus as we explore new characters, new conflicts, and new challenges that will test their strength and resilience.”
Head of local programming at eMedia, Helga Palmer, said: “We are committed to bringing the best South African local content to our viewers and we must remain receptive to their changing needs and preferences.
"With this in mind, we are excited to usher in the spin-off series Isitha – The Enemy. This story proves to be like no other, with a big focus on family feuds, drama and intrigue, peppered with some comedic elements.”
Executive producer at Black Brain Pictures, Mpumelelo Nhlapo, said: “We strategically intended for The Black Door to run for one year. Our goal was to break new ground and to push the boundaries of South African television. The greater vision has always been to tell the story of the Sokhulu family as a multi-chapter series that allows us to explore different themes in dynamic and interesting ways.”
Spin-off series to continue story of the Sokhulus
Isitha – The Enemy to replace The Black Door
Image: Supplied
