Entertainment

Kamogelo Molatlhoe says playing the lead on ‘uBettina Wethu’ has affirmed her dreams

17 January 2023 - 07:58
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Kamogelo Molatlhoe is living her wildest dream as the lead on SABC 1's 'uBettina Wethu'.
Image: Instagram/ Kamogelo Molatlhoe

Kamogelo Molatlhoe is determined to make the most of her time on set as the lead actress on SABC 1’s uBettina Wethu.

Having officially started her acting career in 2018, Molatlhoe best known for her role of Keabetswe on eTV’s Rhythm City and now she wants to leave her mark on Mzansi’s Ugly Betty franchise. 

“Playing a lead role means a lot to me. It means my years in the industry have paid off. It means I can call myself a credible actress. I’m not saying other roles didn’t count, however this role affirmed my dreams,” she told Sowetan sister publication TshisaLIVE.

“The moment I left high school I said I wanted to be a lead and I really worked hard towards it, so it just shows it was not only in my head.”

She takes over from actress and social media sensation Farieda Metsileng, who played the Bettina character in the first season.

Kamogelo said  her own flare will help her stand out.

“It’s never about another person, it’s about opportunities you get. I am blessed, honoured and excited to be taking on the opportunity. I did my research on what the Ugly Betty franchise is all about. I also added my own flavour to the character. I made it my own and more relatable.”

Speaking of what she’s learnt from playing the character of Bettina, Kamogelo said it had helped her put her best foot forward in real life.

“The uBettina role has taught me to be more confident, to show up, put in the effort, be more consistent and understand that how you treat people means everything. If people don’t understand you now they will understand you later. You just have to keep going.”

