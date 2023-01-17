She takes over from actress and social media sensation Farieda Metsileng, who played the Bettina character in the first season.
Kamogelo Molatlhoe says playing the lead on ‘uBettina Wethu’ has affirmed her dreams
Image: Instagram/ Kamogelo Molatlhoe
Kamogelo Molatlhoe is determined to make the most of her time on set as the lead actress on SABC 1’s uBettina Wethu.
Having officially started her acting career in 2018, Molatlhoe best known for her role of Keabetswe on eTV’s Rhythm City and now she wants to leave her mark on Mzansi’s Ugly Betty franchise.
“Playing a lead role means a lot to me. It means my years in the industry have paid off. It means I can call myself a credible actress. I’m not saying other roles didn’t count, however this role affirmed my dreams,” she told Sowetan sister publication TshisaLIVE.
“The moment I left high school I said I wanted to be a lead and I really worked hard towards it, so it just shows it was not only in my head.”
