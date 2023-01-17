Singer and songwriter, The One Who Sings, formerly known as Zolani Mahola of Afro-fusion group Freshlyground will open for American double Grammy-award winner Gregory Porter during his SA tour.
She says her appearance at the gig will give her a chance to re-introduce herself musically.
Porter will dazzle local audiences at Teatro in Montecasino, Fourways, Johannesburg, from January 23 to January 28. The international singer, songwriter and actor who is highly revered in SA, will be supported by The One Who Sings and Msaki.
The Cape Town-based actress and musician said: “I love Gregory’s music and will be attending his show not only as his opening artist but as a fan.
“I am very happy to be performing on the first leg of Gregory’s tour because it will give me an opportunity to showcase the music I have been working on since leaving Freshlyground at the start of 2020 and beginning my career as The One Who Sings.
“I got this amazing opportunity because my manager, Josh Georgiou, who was part of the late great Hugh Masekela’s management and works closely with Ndlovu Youth Choir, has been negotiating with Gregory’s management to secure the engagement.”
Head of brand strategy and sponsorships at Liberty, Marees Bostander said: “Supporting a show of this magnitude embodies our desire to be ‘in all of it’ with our clients and South Africans. The addition of these two local artists to the concert line-up is exciting and is an opportunity for South Africans to enjoy the incredible artistry of both local and international talent. We’re certain those attending will find joy and great pleasure from the concerts.”
The One Who Sings excited to open for Gregory Porter
Former Freshlyground singer says this will be her second coming
