Nigerian artist Nnorom inspired by African print wax fabrics
Award winner tackles issues of identity
Emerging visual artist Samuel Nnorom, who recently bagged an international award, believes he is on the right path in terms of his art.
Nnorom won the Art for Change prize last month for his work titled After the Pandemic. He walked away with a £10,000 (about R204,000) cash prize, as well as having his winning artwork displayed at Saatchi Gallery in London...
Nigerian artist Nnorom inspired by African print wax fabrics
Award winner tackles issues of identity
Emerging visual artist Samuel Nnorom, who recently bagged an international award, believes he is on the right path in terms of his art.
Nnorom won the Art for Change prize last month for his work titled After the Pandemic. He walked away with a £10,000 (about R204,000) cash prize, as well as having his winning artwork displayed at Saatchi Gallery in London...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos