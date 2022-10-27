Artist Ngobese turns his home into arts centre

Seasoned visual artist and teacher Nkosana Ngobese has turned his home in Orange Farm, south Johannesburg, into an arts centre.
The 45-year-old said he opened the visual art and craft literacy project, called Orange Farm Art Studios, in a bid to bridge the gap between township and urban artists.
Ngobese, who lives in Extension 1, said he wanted to turn Orange Farm into an arts hub and make the township, which is notorious for car thefts, vibey.
The artist, who was born and raised in Mofolo, Soweto, has built a makeshift studio that works as an art, pottery and design studio. He offers classes in art, design, dance, carpentry, welding and craft to young people.
With his team that includes 20 facilitators, they work with kids from crèches to high school pupils and unemployed youth in the area.
Ngobese said the art initiative was not aimed at teaching arts and craft, but to empower the community of Orange Farm.
Ngobese, who specialises in mural painting, drawing and design, has about 15 students who come for different classes on Saturdays. Classes offered at his studio are free of charge.
“I started five years ago when I moved to Orange Farm. When I got here, a lot of artists used to see me working on my art. They used to come to inquire about art and I realised that there was a gap,” Ngobese said.
“I decided to use my own space and resources to empower the community. I have always loved teaching, even when I started my art career 20 years ago. I started this initiative because I know most parents cannot afford to take their kids to art schools.
“We don’t have a sponsor for material and the running of the organisation, but I am grateful for the support we got from ASSITEJ South Africa (a national network organisation of artists and educators) that pays a stipend for my teachers for nine months.
“Most of the time, we rely on fundraising through staging events. During the week we work with different crèches, teaching kids how to play instruments like shakers and how to dance. On Saturday, the same facilitators teach here at the school.”
Ngobese plans to sell products they produced at their art flea market that features live performances and dance.
Ngobese’s bigger plan is to draw art lovers from Johannesburg city to Orange Farm using art.
He started with the Jozi Walk during lockdown, where people from the city went to the township to experience its vibe.
“I had Jozi Walk and I invited Johannesburg City Photographers. I took them to different artists to see what the township does. The aim is to give artists who are unknown exposure and to promote them.
“With all the live performances and flea market we host once a month, we want people to experience this township. We sell the products that we make and sometimes we sell them to Maboneng. The money we make goes back to the school to buy materials.
The next event is the Orange Farm Community Walk, which will take place on November 5.
“Young people from across Orange Farm will converge at Life Trust Y-Centre Extention 6 and Moshengu Park Extention 1, and both processions will wind their way to the Chris Hani Sports Complex. It will feature pantsula, traditional and contemporary dancers, giant puppets and mascots, and clap and tap choir.”
