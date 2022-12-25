He told TshisaLIVE he was travelling back home after attending an event in his hometown Newcastle when he was involved in a head-on collision. A tipper truck struck his VW Polo 30km from his mother’s home.
“This experience has taught me to live life to the fullest, appreciate life, take care of my body, be grateful for those who love me and always tell them you love them because you don't know when the time is time.”
The kwaito star took to his Instagram in June while recuperating at home and said he was grateful for his fans' kindness and for wonderful people.
“I want to take this moment to let you know how much you are appreciated. You are all true angels to me, and I'm more grateful to you than words can express,” he wrote.
He later shared that he was able to walk without the aid of crutches after recovering from the car accident.
Mzansi concerned after L'vovo suffers minor stroke while performing in KZN
Image: Instagram/ L'vovo
Musician L'vovo Derrango has been admitted to hospital after he suffered a stroke during a performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal.
This was confirmed by his record label Derrango Records on Saturday.
“This is a public notification to media, events promoters, fans and all relevant stakeholders by Derrango Records on behalf of its multi-award winning artist by the name of Thokozani Sphamandla Ndlovu also known as 'Lvovo Derrango'.
“Lvovo Derrango suffered a minor stroke during his performance at Indwedwe on [Friday]. He is admitted at the hospital for medical attention and he is responding very well. We kindly ask that you keep him in your prayers and we're confident that he will come out of this difficult situation stronger. The family kindly ask for public and media to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” read the statement.
