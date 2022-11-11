×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Pearl was one of the finest newsreaders you will ever find – Mo Flava

Metro FM breakfast show host pays tribute to late colleague

11 November 2022 - 07:32

Metro FM breakfast show host Mo Flava has recalled how late newsreader Pearl Shongwe aced her audition when YFM was searching for an entertainment reporter 12 years ago.

Mo Flava remembered how Shongwe from Soweto stood above the rest with her eloquence and charisma...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa