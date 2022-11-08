Newsreader Pearl Shongwe found dead

Metro FM newsreader Pearl Shongwe was found dead at her home in Polofields, northern Joburg, her family confirmed on Tuesday evening.
"It is with great sadness that the Shongwe family announces the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Ntombifuthi Pearl Shongwe. She passed away in her sleep," said family spokesperson Khehla Tshabalala in a statement.
"We kindly request that we be given the privacy to mourn her passing during this trying time.
"Our daughter was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter. Her presence will forever live on in our hearts. Further details will follow in due course," Tshabalala said.
Shongwe, 35, read news on The Touchdown Show between 3pm to 6pm daily.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said: “Midrand police have opened an inquest docket after a 35-year-old woman was found dead today [Tuesday]. The inquest will assist in establishing the cause of death. The woman will only be identified once the family has been notified.”
The Polofields body corporate where Shongwe lived also sent a statement to residents alerting them about a death at the complex.
“We regret to inform you that one of our residents has passed away inside her unit. The family of the resident has been notified and is at The Polofields presently.
"You may notice police, ambulance and coroner vehicles in the estate during the day. Please do not be alarmed as they are attending to the situation."
Shongwe was born in Soweto and kick-started her radio career with YFM in 2010. She was also a finalist in Miss Soweto in 2011.
She started out as an entertainment reporter alongside Mo Flava before joining SABC Sport as a reporter; she was also a voice artist on its flagship programmes, including a children sport show, Sports Buzz.
She also hosted SABC1 show Daily Thetha and featured on the SABC 24-hour news channel as a sports host on Sports Live.
She moved on to co-host Morning Live on weekends alongside Simphiwe Ncongwane.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Cause of death still unknown
Newsreader Pearl Shongwe found dead
Image: INSTAGRAM
