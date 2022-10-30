There’s an app for almost every occasion on AppGallery
From social media apps to stress-busting ones, here are some of the many apps available on the AppGallery that'll make your life easier and more enjoyable
WATCH | Media personality and influencer Lindo Sitole plays 'What’s that App?' — a fun guessing game about all the different types of apps you can find on the Huawei AppGallery.
We’re living our best lives thanks to the convenience our mobile apps are bringing to us. Not only can we communicate better, travel more efficiently, take care of our health, and do shopping, but we can also keep updated with the world around us and our friends and family, all through the comfort of our smartphone.
This is where an app store such as AppGallery is so powerful. Providing you with a smorgasbord of apps across 18 categories, each carefully curated to ensure you only get the best, AppGallery is your perfect go-to store. It provides you with a safe environment to browse through apps that suit your lifestyle and that can help you in your daily activities, catering for just about any scenario.
Social network to your heart’s content
What better app to start with than the one that started it all? With almost 3-billion active monthly users, Facebook is the social network of choice for youngsters and the older generation alike. From photos and videos to content sharing, Facebook has it all. Beyond friends and families, more businesses are using Facebook to drive their brands. Do a search for the restaurants or shops close to you, chances are all of these have a presence on Facebook that lets you interact directly with them.
If you’re more of a visual person, take a short hop over to Instagram. Originally designed to publish square-shaped photos and short videos, the platform has evolved significantly, providing you with a wealth of tools and features to create that perfect post. It also features an exciting “Explore” section where you can find posts from different content creators.
You can’t be considered a true digital citizen if you don’t have an email address. Yahoo Mail is a great and free way to quickly set up an email account that you can use to subscribe to social media platforms. It has tons of great features and provides you with a load of cloud-based storage where you can access your emails from any computer or device with internet access.
Get more from your travel
Getting from point A to point B doesn’t have to be a chore. There are many great apps available that equip you with the means to take care of all your travel requirements.
For instance, Uber lets you request a ride anywhere, and at any time. Whether you need to run a quick errand around town or want to explore a new city, getting there is easy with Uber. Simply select your destination, choose your type of ride, and a driver will come and pick you up. It’s as easy as that, with payment taking place through your linked bank account. This is also ideal if you’re heading to a meeting and need to catch up on some work, while your driver can worry about the traffic.
Speaking of traffic, this is really something nobody likes to be stuck in. That’s where Waze becomes a veritable lifesaver. Always know what’s happening on the road with this app, which sends you real-time alerts about traffic, hazards and other incidents.
Take care of yourself
If you're keen to improve your wellbeing, try Headspace: Meditation & Sleep. This app is the perfect solution to help you stress less and sleep soundly. Learn the life-changing skills of meditation and mindfulness in a few minutes each day.
Or perhaps you just want to get fit for the December holidays. Check out Home Workout for great exercises to do at home without the need for any equipment. You get routines for all your main muscle groups.
A shopping extravaganza
When it comes to online shopping, you should also check out Superbalist. Get R250 off your first order and free shipping on orders over R500. From head-to-toe fashion, beauty products and accessories to fancy furnishings to transform your living space, Superbalist has the product for you. Shop a wide range of clothing, footwear, beauty, accessories and homeware. There’s something for the entire family, so check it out today.
Stay informed
Of course, you need to stay in the know about the world around you. For this, AppGallery has a range of news apps offering great content to read and subscribe to. Get access to an award-winning team of journalists who bring you quality breaking news as it happens.
All told, let AppGallery be your go-to app store as you explore the myriad apps that can help you to get the most out of the world around you.
This article was paid for by Tukio Media.