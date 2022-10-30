Pakistan crush Dutch by six wickets for first T20 Cup win

Pakistan trounced the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday to keep their Twenty20 World Cup campaign alive, bouncing back to register their first win of the tournament after consecutive last-ball defeats against Zimbabwe and India.

The 17th-ranked Dutch won the toss in Perth but crumbled to 91-9 in 20 overs after failing to counteract Pakistan's quality bowling unit, led by leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who picked up 3-22.

The world's top-ranked T20 batsman, Mohammed Rizwan, batted with freedom on his way to a 39-ball 49 to help steer Pakistan to 95-4 with 37 balls to spare.

“The last couple of games we played great cricket but still didn't finish the game but today we finished the game,” said man-of-the-match Shadab Khan.

“All the bowlers bowled great, because [the opening bowlers] put pressure on in the power play and [the batsmen] have to try and hit me and I will get the opportunity to take wickets.”

The Netherlands batsmen struggled with pace from the outset and Bas de Leede (6) was forced to retire hurt in the sixth over, later ruled out with concussion, bleeding under his eye after being struck on the helmet from a Haris Rauf bouncer.