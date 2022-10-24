Khumalo's lens on burnings and bannings
Exhibition showcases 50 years of work
Retired Sowetan photojournalist Len Khumalo opened his solo photographic exhibition at Sharpeville Memorial in the Vaal on Saturday.
It reflects on a 50-year journey travelled through the camera lens...
Khumalo's lens on burnings and bannings
Exhibition showcases 50 years of work
Retired Sowetan photojournalist Len Khumalo opened his solo photographic exhibition at Sharpeville Memorial in the Vaal on Saturday.
It reflects on a 50-year journey travelled through the camera lens...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos