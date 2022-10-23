Former Sunday World and Sowetan lens man Elvis Ntombela, who died last week due to a heart-related disease, was laid to rest on Saturday.
Born and bred in Camankulu, Mozambique, Ntombela had been living with a heart condition for years.
He fell sick around August and was frequenting hospitals until he died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Maki Molefe, six children, his mother and four sisters.
Ntombela, who was raised in Mozambique, moved to SA searching for greener pastures just after completing high school.
He worked for various media companies and nonprofit organisations.
A friend, Sowetan photographer Antonio Muchave, said: “I worked with Elvis and he was a hardworking person who took his work seriously. He was loving to all his colleagues and always willing to assist when one had a problem.”
Seasoned photojournalist Sipho Maluka said: “I met him time ago but what I remember is that we clicked the first day we met. What I loved about him mostly, he was always happy and smiling. He was passionate about his work.”
Before he fell in love with photography, Ntombela was a handyman specialising in building houses and carpentry.
Tributes paid to photographer people clicked with
Ntombela's widow says he was a unifier
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Ntombela then went to Cedara College in Pietermaritzburg where he studied poultry and animal farming.
As a builder, Ntombela was one of the people who built the famous 21 Pritchard Street building in the heart of Joburg.
It was only in the late 1980s that he ventured into photography.
His widow defined her husband as a loving and caring person.
“Elvis was loved by everybody. He was seen as a unifier because he brought the family together. There was never a dull moment when he is around.
"He was a handful and always willing to help. One thing that stands out about him, he was a family man and loved his kids.”
