Shot in the arm for Am as he co-leads Boks

Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am will lead the Springboks as captain and vice-captain for the first Test of the incoming series against Wales on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

Within the Bok dynamics, Kolisi should be expected to play more than 50 minutes and will make the important calls during that time. Should he be substituted, the captaincy responsibilities will fall to Am.

Am, who is from Qonce, Eastern Cape, has grown in leaps and bounds in the green and gold jersey and his rise to a leadership position in the squad shows the huge strides he has made since making his Test debut for the Springboks as a replacement against Wales in 2017.

This weekend, Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw are in line to make their Springbok debuts from the replacements bench as they are part of the six-two split in forwards and backs that will be brought on.

The make up of the Springbok team for the first Test will see Frans Malherbe and Ox Nché in the front row, either side of hooker Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager at lock, while captain Kolisi will form a loose trio with Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese.

The halfback combination will be Faf de Klerk and Elton Jantjies. Am and Damian de Allende form a world-class midfield pairing while Makazole Mapimpi, Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse are the backs.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says he selected the squad to match what the Welsh will be bringing to the table on the day.

“We have a talented group of players and we believe the match day squad we selected ticks the boxes in terms of what we would like to achieve in the opening Test against Wales,” said Nienaber.

"Unfortunately, with such a big squad there will always be a few unlucky players, but it is a fine balancing act to ensure we win Tests, build squad depth and transform as a team in the way we play.

"Wales have been training together for a few weeks now and we have no doubt that they will give everything against us on Saturday.”