South Africa

Mom, judge foresaw Dhlamini as advocate

Age just a number as 71-year-old dreams of doing LLM, doctorate

21 October 2022 - 09:03
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

Two events, 50 years apart, have profoundly affected Phillip Dhlamini’s life. Dhlamini was last week admitted as an advocate at the age of 71 years.

The first was when he was about 11 years of age. Security police raided his home in Emndeni, Soweto, arresting his father and older siblings for furthering the aims of the then banned Pan Africanist Congress...

