KZN town to be renamed after scathamiya pioneer Solomon Linda
Deletion of Pomeroy has been approved
Image: SUPPLIED
In marking 60 years of the death of scathamiya pioneer and music composer Solomon Linda, his hometown Pomeroy, in KwaZulu-Natal, will be renamed after him.
Established in 1867 by Gordon Memorial Mission, the town – situated between Dundee and Greytown – will be known as Solomon Linda. The name change was announced through Government Gazette of August 26 after both departments of sports, arts and culture (DSAC) and National Geographic Names Council approved it.
Pomeroy had been named after Maj-GenSir George Pomeroy Colley, a British Army officer who became governor and commander-in-chief of Natal and high commissioner for South Eastern Africa in the 1880s.
DSAC further declared the month of September as Solomon Linda and SA’s Indigenous Music Month. DSAC spokesperson, Zimasa Velaphi, said: “The theme shines a spotlight on isicathamiya music and its immense contribution to South African music landscape.”
Born in 1909, Linda – whose real name is Solomon Ntsele – founded a scathamiya group called Evening Birds and is the man behind the classic hit Mbube. The song was a major success for Linda and the Evening Birds, selling more than 100,000 copies by 1949.
The name change has been welcomed by people in Msinga, including traditional leaders and his family. Dr Sipho Sithole, who hails from the area, initiated the process and said he is thrilled that it has finally happened. Sithole said the process started in December last year.
“Two years ago I visited a school where Solomon Linda went. I took pictures and sent them to minister Nathi Mthethwa. I sold the idea that in 2022 it will be 60 years since Solomon died. He liked the idea and I forgot about the idea during Covid-19.
"It was only last year in December that I started to be serious. I met Inkosi YakwaMajozi and told him that the Pomeroy name was inappropriate. I told him that we cannot use a name of a British commander, who took our land.
“In January, I started drafting presentation and presented this to provincial committee. We had two to three virtual meetings where I presented history of this area and economic challenges of this area. I told them that there was no library in the area.”
The process continued with Provincial Geography Names Committee being involved. The team first met the tribal council of the area before facilitating consultations with the public.
“What was funny is that people did not know who was Solomon Linda. We had to explain and when we told them about Mbube song they were excited. They wanted to know what is in it for them with the name changing. They wanted a library, museum and arts centre that will attract tourists into the area and open job opportunities.”
Inkosi Thembalenkosi Mavundla of the provincial Geographical Names Committee told Sowetan that the process went smoothly. He said they spent two months consulting with schools, churches, businesses and ordinary people.
“We have done these processes but people are always reluctant. In this one, they agreed on a name change because it is one of their own. Since it was not a politician, people were looking forward to this name change.”
Family member Phumzile "MaMhlongo" Ntsele said the renaming of Pomoroy will put the name of the family in SA's history books.
"Mkhulu played his role and now he is honoured for the great work. This is very special to us as the family to see the whole Pomeroy being named after him."
Inkosi Ziphokuhle Majozi said the area of Msinga is notorious for factional wars but this time it will be on the spotlight for a good deed.
"We are happy and proud as people of this area. This means a lot for our people because it will bring a library and museum for our people. The museum will attract tourists to our area because Pomeroy is rich with history."
