Actress and entertainer Nadia Jafta stole the evening at the inaugural DStv Content Creators Awards when she became the biggest winner on Saturday night.
The awards took place at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, and were hosted by comedian Loyiso Madinga.
Jafta bagged the biggest award of the evening which was the DStv Content of the Year Award.
She also won the Comedy Award and Thumb-stopping Award.
Jafta said about her win: “It is an honour to win such an award and never in my wildest thoughts did I think that I would win three awards.
"Thank you to everyone who voted for me and to everyone who voted for any of the amazing content creators who were nominees in their respective categories.”
Comedian Donovan Goliath, who received three nominations, took the How I Shot It Award home.
Comedian and TV personality Siv Ngesi won the Cause Award for his sanitary pad vending machine.
The SOL Best Content Creator Award went to Lemii Loco and the Emerging Kasi Content Creator Award was taken by Ms Lanii.
Digital creator Nathan Molefe won the Kasi Content Creator Award.
Nadia Jafta wins big at DStv Content Creators Awards
Image: Supplied
Other awards such as the Alter Ego Award was handed over to Coconut Kelz and the Social Commentary Award was won by illustrator and cartoonist Slaying Goliath.
Rudi Smit won the Performance Award (music/dance), the Pop Culture Art Award went to Falko Fantastic and the Fitness Award was taken by Zinhle Masango.
Award-winning international celebrity chef, media personality and masterchef Lorna Maseko won the Foodie Award.
Manuela Dias de Deus, CEO of the DStv Content Creator Awards, said: “These awards validate the hard work and determination that every single content creator in the room and those at home put into the content they create, and I would like to thank every single creator, our title sponsor, DStv, and all the other sponsors who put everything behind these awards.”
MultiChoice SA COO Simon Camerer said they were thrilled to be in partnership for the awards which give content creators well-deserved recognition.
