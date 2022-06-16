Zakes Bantwini's 'Osama' was inspired by our daughter, reveals Nandi Madida

Nandi Madida has revealed that her husband Zakes Bantwini wrote the lyrics to smash hit Osama as an ode to their autistic daughter Nefertiti.

Madida shared the secret message behind Osama in a touching tribute to her husband at his 40-something (he let it slip that he's actually 42) birthday party on Wednesday night.

The private soirée was held at The Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg and was attended by Zakes Bantwini’s A-list friends and colleagues such as Tumelo Ramaphosa, Tresor, Boity Thulo, Robert Marawa, DJ Sbu, Sun-El Musician, Shekinah, Maps Maponyane, Khaya Mthethwa and Zwai Bala.

The couple are the proud parents of son Shaka and daughter Nefertiti.

“The last two years have been something and I think we have a great way of pretending that everything is ok… Even with Osama, as Zakes wrote the song he was not only inspired by my daughter who is on the spectrum – she is autistic,” Madida said.