Case opened against actor Siyabonga Shibe for not returning keys of borrowed car
Complainant is musician and homeboy Bhar
A case of using a vehicle without the owner's consent has been opened against popular actor Siyabonga Shibe for refusing to return the keys of his friend's car.
Businessman and musician Bhar, whose real name is Sfiso Mshengu, opened the case at Durban Central police station on Monday night after the actor refused to return his keys...
