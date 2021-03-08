Stars flock back to top soapie
Uzalo promises fireworks as MaNgcobo exits
Dawn Thandeka King’s epic Uzalo exit storyline will see original cast members Ntokozo “TK” Dlamini, Nkosinathi “Nay Maps” Maphalala, Khaya Dladla and Nokuthula Mabika return to SA’s most-watched show.
Maphalala as Mxolisi and Dlamini as Mastermind will reprise the roles that made them household names on April 20 as they team up for the biggest heist ever seen in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal...
