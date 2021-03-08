Entertainment

Stars flock back to top soapie

Uzalo promises fireworks as MaNgcobo exits

08 March 2021 - 07:56

Dawn Thandeka King’s epic Uzalo exit storyline will see original cast members Ntokozo “TK” Dlamini, Nkosinathi “Nay Maps” Maphalala, Khaya Dladla and Nokuthula Mabika return to SA’s most-watched show.

Maphalala as Mxolisi and Dlamini as Mastermind will reprise the roles that made them household names on April 20 as they team up for the biggest heist ever seen in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X