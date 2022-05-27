King Nuba revels in tickling Mzansi’s funny bone

Social media sensation dreams big

Call him a clown or funny man if you like but King Nuba regards himself as a true artist and entertainer.



Born Ndabezinhle Yamkela Nuba in Mzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, he is one of the popular characters on social media. Nuba, 23, is also a music composer and artist who is able to sing all types of music styles such as maskandi, Afro-pop and gospel...