King Nuba revels in tickling Mzansi’s funny bone
Social media sensation dreams big
Call him a clown or funny man if you like but King Nuba regards himself as a true artist and entertainer.
Born Ndabezinhle Yamkela Nuba in Mzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, he is one of the popular characters on social media. Nuba, 23, is also a music composer and artist who is able to sing all types of music styles such as maskandi, Afro-pop and gospel...
