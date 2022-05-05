Man accused of tackling comic Dave Chappelle on stage is charged with assault

The man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle to the stage floor during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles was charged on Wednesday with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack on Chappelle, 48, occurred Tuesday night during a sold-out appearance by the Emmy-winning entertainer as part of an 11-day “Netflix is a Joke” festival, featuring many of the leading names in stand-up comedy.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the suspect had in his possession a replica handgun containing a knife blade when he attacked Chappelle.

A short time after the assault, Chappelle was joined onstage by fellow comic Chris Rock, who took the microphone and quipped, “Was that Will Smith?” - a reference to his own experience of being slapped by the Hollywood star during the live Oscars telecast on March 27.

Chappelle appeared to emerge unscathed from Tuesday's attack and went on with the show, ad-libbing jokes about the incident and about what happened to the suspect, who was seen being chased down onstage by security personnel.

Chappelle said it was fortunate his assailant was “clumsy,” adding, “He's back there getting stomped,” according to video footage of the altercation posted online by the celebrity news website TMZ.com.

Photos of the suspect seated on an ambulance gurney afterward showed his face visibly bruised and his right arm apparently dislocated or broken.

Police later identified him as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who was being held in jail on a $30,000 bond after being charged.

No court hearing was immediately scheduled for Lee, according to online jail records.