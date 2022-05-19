Drama erupts at Deborah Fraser memorial as state is slammed

The memorial service of gospel star Deborah Fraser on Thursday afternoon was marred by drama at the end.

Fraser's memorial at House of Treasures Ministries in Alberton, Gauteng, turned dramatic when arts activists lashed out at the government for neglecting artists.

Advocate Ike Khumalo climbed on stage just before Vuyani Mpofu, the head of the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation, could speak and gave government a piece of his mind.

Khumalo said the government has failed in its job to support artists and other creatives but always wanted to come to memorial services of fallen artists.

He challenged the government to give R10m to Fraser’s children if it claims to care about local artists.

Using strong language, Khumalo said Fraser never got the support she deserved.

"I can never sit here and pretend that it is normal. This government has disrespected Fraser. Sis' Debs was a big star and the department was never there for her. She was fighting alone.

"At the end of the day, all these government officials have a monthly salary while artists don’t have that. So, it cannot be normal. Let them take R10m from Nathi Mthethwa’s R22m flag money and send it to Debs's kids,” he said before getting off the stage.

Mpofu, who described Fraser as a great star, said he understood where Khumalo came from. He praised Fraser for her music that "touched millions of South Africans".

“I agree with the gentleman [Khumalo] that the government should play its role,” Mpofu said as he focused more on the tribute than responding directly to Khumalo's criticism.

After the drama, music legend Sello "Chicco" Twala also called for the industry to come up with a medical aid scheme for artists.

Twala said Fraser contributed a lot to the local music industry and did not deserve to die in a public hospital. She died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Sunday.