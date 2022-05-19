Drama erupts at Deborah Fraser memorial as state is slammed
Gauteng official told 'government has failed artists'
The memorial service of gospel star Deborah Fraser on Thursday afternoon was marred by drama at the end.
Fraser's memorial at House of Treasures Ministries in Alberton, Gauteng, turned dramatic when arts activists lashed out at the government for neglecting artists.
Advocate Ike Khumalo climbed on stage just before Vuyani Mpofu, the head of the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation, could speak and gave government a piece of his mind.
Khumalo said the government has failed in its job to support artists and other creatives but always wanted to come to memorial services of fallen artists.
He challenged the government to give R10m to Fraser’s children if it claims to care about local artists.
Using strong language, Khumalo said Fraser never got the support she deserved.
"I can never sit here and pretend that it is normal. This government has disrespected Fraser. Sis' Debs was a big star and the department was never there for her. She was fighting alone.
"At the end of the day, all these government officials have a monthly salary while artists don’t have that. So, it cannot be normal. Let them take R10m from Nathi Mthethwa’s R22m flag money and send it to Debs's kids,” he said before getting off the stage.
Mpofu, who described Fraser as a great star, said he understood where Khumalo came from. He praised Fraser for her music that "touched millions of South Africans".
“I agree with the gentleman [Khumalo] that the government should play its role,” Mpofu said as he focused more on the tribute than responding directly to Khumalo's criticism.
After the drama, music legend Sello "Chicco" Twala also called for the industry to come up with a medical aid scheme for artists.
Twala said Fraser contributed a lot to the local music industry and did not deserve to die in a public hospital. She died at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Sunday.
"Deborah was the greatest gift that the Almighty has given us. She was one of the best gospel singers. I met her in the early 1980s and it took me a while to give her an opportunity to do a solo album. When I finally did, we released the best album.
"When I met her in 2019 in Southgate Mall, Sis' Debs was selling eggs. It hurt me a lot that an artist who has done so much was selling eggs. The truth is that there is no support for artists in this country. I urge the industry to raise funds for her kids like we did with Brenda’s [Fassie] kids.”
Fraser was described as a "Mother Teresa" who opened her arms and home to all, repeated other speakers.
Sabelo Sithole, better known as Ntombeziningi on social media, defined Fraser as a loving and caring woman who took care of many destitute children who arrived at her doorstop.
Sithole is among the young people that she raised and housed at her Johannesburg home for many years. The social media star said he could not believe his ears when the hospital contacted him on Sunday with the news that Fraser had died.
"I drove straight from the house and when we arrived her body was wrapped. I had to break the news to the family. But what I can say is that Debs was a fighter. These past two months things were hectic. Mam Deborah was not well and I watched her suffering. But she fought and it was not easy."
Fraser was 56 years old.
Sithole said she was in her own league when it came to fashion. He defined her style as classy and elegant.
"Lately, I was her brand manager. But I have known her as this stylish person. She knew how to mix colours. She loved buying clothes at exclusive boutiques. She loved Prada. I want her to be remembered as a diva, an icon and mother."
The celebratory memorial service saw artists including Vicky Vilakazi and Percy Ingle, among others, performing.
Close friend Linah Khama Ngcobo, also known as Ebony in music, said: "Me and Deborah come a long way. We were young when we met in this industry. We used to party together. To me she was no longer a friend but a sister. In all these years our friendship continued."
