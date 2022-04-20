Radio station suspends DJ after claims of being intoxicated on air

Following allegations of being on air drunk, Umhlobo Wenene’s DJ Samora Mangesi was subsequently pulled off the show and suspended.

The SABC’s group executive: corporate affairs and marketing, Gugu Ntuli, confirmed that the station’s management team had initiated investigations against the anchor and that those investigations had been completed.

“Umhlobo Wenene FM management can confirm that the investigation pertaining to the matter concerning of Mr Mangesi has been completed and management will not comment on its contents as it pertains to an employer-employee relationship.”

The former Real Goboza presenter who hosted the Iqonga Labatsha slot, popularly known as #IQL, later took to his Facebook page to refute claims that he was drunk by detailing the events that led to his incoherency on air.

Mangesi claimed to have been heavily medicated following a few days of not feeling well, which resulted in him missing his Friday show. Not wanting to miss yet another one on that fateful Saturday, he added more medication to what was already taken.