Kina Nhlengethwa returns 'home' as business manager of MetroFM

New role affirms 16-year role in radio at public broadcaster

Newly appointed MetroFM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa has come full circle.



Nhlengethwa started her career with SABC and grew within different structures while making an impact. Born in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, she joined Metro FM in 2005 as a marketing assistant and worked her way up until she landed a big role. She has returned to the station as business manager, something that she has been striving for...